- MATIC price falls below rising wedge pattern.
- Bulls struggle to keep MATIC above critical support levels within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.
- Bears are likely to take over if a bearish breakout is confirmed.
MATIC price action has undoubtedly faced massive pressure since hitting new all-time highs less than two weeks ago. As a result, the return inside the rising wedge quickly turned into a solid bearish event which could portend significant bearish price action in the future.
MATIC price action to confuse and confound both sides of the market
MATIC price is most definitely leaning on the bearish side of the trend. Friday was the first time that MATIC closed below the lower rising wedge trendline since the pattern was confirmed last Fall.
Bulls attempted to rally MATIC price to a close above the lower trendline but were stubbornly rejected. The Saturday close added to the bearish behavior by closing below the Cloud – the first time since October 14. While the price action is bearish, there may be some reprieve up ahead, albeit temporary.
There is significant support where MATIC price is presently trading. The $2.00 level contains a high volume node in the Volume Profile and the bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span B).
Senkou Span B is the most substantial level of support/resistance in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system – when oscillators develop bullish divergences, extreme oversold conditions and price action is at a critical Ichimoku support level, bounces often occur.
The Relative Strength Index shows it is trading above the final oversold level in a bull market (40), with the slope of the RSI line now pointing up. Next, the Optex Bands oscillator has shifted into extreme oversold levels, the lowest level since July 19. But Composite Index is the most vital oscillator to pay attention to.
The green arrows on the chart (one under the MATIC price candlesticks and one under the line of the Composite Index) show two different directions. The candlestick chart shows higher close and higher lows, while the Composite Index shows lower lows. This is a form of divergence known as hidden bullish divergence – a warning sign to bears that an uptrend is about to take over.
MATIC/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
However, MATIC price bulls should be wary of any failure to close above the lower trendline of the rising wedge. Failure to close above that zone could confirm the bearish breakout and shift Polygon below the $2.00 level for a long time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price is at an interesting point in its journey since it has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. Adding to this exciting development is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.
Three reasons why Ethereum price could drop toward $2,850
Ethereum price could be at risk of falling further following a break of a significant support trend line. ETH is on the verge of sliding 10% toward $2,853 if selling pressure increases and a reliable foothold is not found. Sliding below $3,164 could spell trouble for the bulls.
Uniswap price prepares for a 20% rally as UNI wipes sell stop liquidity
Uniswap price is in a perfect position to kick-start a massive uptrend as it collected the sell-stop liquidity resting below a crucial support level. Therefore, a quick recovery will likely catalyze a move higher. This technical formation is a reversal setup and indicates the start of an uptrend.
Here are four major concerns holding back institutional investors from investing in crypto
While the digital asset industry witnessed tremendous growth in institutional adoption in the past year, a recent report highlighted that institutions are still hesitant to dabble in cryptocurrencies due to the security risks associated with the industry.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.