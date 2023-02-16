MASK price ready to jump 25% under these specific conditions

Share:

Mask Network jumps 25% in just three consecutive trading days.

MASK could see another 25% gain granted as a break above the trend channel looms.

Expect a further winning streak as tailwinds pick up and take over the price action.

Mask Network (MASK) had had a staggering performance these past three days, even before the US inflation numbers came out. With traders becoming convinced that 2023 is the year of the turnaround that will reintroduce more normal market conditions, price action is seeing investor inflow to get ahead of that. As inflation drops, tensions between China and the United States are seen cooling down, and Ukrainian tensions are becoming the new normal. Markets are focused instead on only good news.

Mask Network price set for another 25% gain as two main drivers rocket higher

Mask Network sees two big trust engines as the main reason price action is skyrocketing. First, the global inflation story from 2022 is becoming the global deflation story for 2023 as inflation is abating further across the globe. Next, markets are ignoring the Ukraine situation as new trade deals, alternative gas suppliers and supply routes are being concluded.

MASK bulls are seeing the chance to bank on that positive vibe as the second motivation looks to be that 2023 will become a year of more normal trading and market conditions. With good employment numbers in the US and no real big recession on the horizon, investors want to pre-position for what is to come. Expect MASK to thrive on this macro picture and head toward $5.50 with possibly another rejection against the red descending trend line.

MASK/USD daily chart

A few tail risks still need to be considered, and one of them is the US regulatory crackdown on crypto. Should the US regulatory framework include dislocated tokens, that means a big risk for decentralised tokens. Expect MASK to tank if those headlines appear and drop toward $3 with a full unwind of the current rally.