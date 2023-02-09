Here is why Zelenskyy visiting Brussels triggers a risk premium for MASK Network price

- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is visiting Brussels onThursday with a plea for fighter jets.
- As another Russian push is set to happen at the end of February, the clock is ticking for the West to provide more support.
- The ramp-up in tensions means more risk for risk assets such as cryptos.
Mask Network (MASK) price is trading 2% lower on the day as headwinds are piling up again for the bullish believers. Not only is the return of higher oil prices a risk for inflation soon spiking again, but gas storage is slinking quite rapidly to lower levels in Europe, with the bloc’s reserve at 68%. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Brussels as Zelenskyy is set to ask for fighter jets, which could trigger another level of escalation between Russia and Ukraine.
The Mask Network price is still under pressure from topside bearish forces
The Mask Network is a perfect image of what is currently happening on the world stage in this nearly one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With Zelenskyy in Brussels to ask for fighter jets, another chapter in escalation is set to happen should the EU give the green light, while the clock is ticking as Russia prepares for a second attack to gain control of the country. Meanwhile, EU heads of state need to address their issues as energy prices are soaring again as gas tank reserves have seen accelerated declines in the past two weeks.
From a purely technical point of view, MASK is making sense as well. The red descending trend line has been a clear guide for nearly nine months. With a clear rejection in November of 2022 and January of 2023, the decline toward $4 makes sense. Worrying some onlookers is that should the green belt of green ascending trend lines break, a nosedive move could be seen toward $2.50. This could trigger a 44% decline in case geopolitics further deteriorate with inflation peaking again.
MASK/USD daily chart
The lower bound of that trend channel looks quite interesting for firm support, and the 55-day Simple Moving Average is forming a double layer of support. Bulls who are looking for an entry in the form of a bounce, or a fade-in, will have the area marked up. The red descending trend line should not form an issue, as only testing it already means a nice 48% gain could be booked.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin and other Shiba-Inu inspired cryptocurrencies are garbage, says Solidity.io CEO
Dogecoin price failed the retest of $0.0944, a key level for the meme coin. The failed retest aggravated the concerns of the community that believes DOGE is likely to decline lower.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI gathers dark clouds, foreshadows a crash to $6
Uniswap (UNI) price is seeing another tailwind being added to the large backpack it is carrying. At the time of writing this article, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to take the stage in Brussels with a plea for fighter jets.
Is Bitcoin price out of the woods? Derivatives traders bet on massive rally in BTC
Bitcoin future curve data from leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, Deribit, Kraken and OKX suggests that futures traders are betting on the rise in Bitcoin’s price by June 2023.
Coinbase CEO warns the SEC may consider Ethereum a security
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told his 1.1 million followers that they’re hearing rumors that US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), may consider Ethereum a security.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.