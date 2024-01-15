Maker whale transactions pick up pace in January, large wallets accumulate MKR

- Maker worth $66.66 million was accumulated by ten different wallet addresses in the past month.
- MKR price rallied nearly 60% in the past month, climbing to a 22-month peak of $2,267 on January 11.
- Maker supply on exchanges has hit its lowest level in three months, supporting the MKR price rally.
Maker (MKR), the token of a smart contract platform built on the Ethereum blockchain that is focused on improving peer-to-peer transactions, is on the rise. Recent activity in MKR indicates that the token is being accumulated by large wallet addresses, throughout January 2024.
Typically, as tokens leave exchanges in large volumes, it drives the price higher with declining selling pressure.
Also read: Bitcoin downtrend extends to support zone as large investors take profits after ETF approval
MKR accumulation by ten large wallet addresses
According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, ten wallets have scooped up 32,759 MKR tokens worth $66.66 million, or 3.55% of the asset’s circulating supply from exchange platforms, in the past month. MKR price rallied nearly 60% in the same timeframe.
The MKR wallets pulled tokens off exchange platforms, reducing the selling pressure and the reserves of the asset on exchanges.
Maker tokens leaving Binance and Coinbase. Source: Etherscan
MKR accumulation by large wallet addresses has impacted MKR’s supply on exchanges, as seen in the Santiment chart below. MKR supply on exchanges declined to its lowest level since September 5, 2023. 7.55% of MKR’s total supply is currently on exchange platforms, down from 10.68%, seen in September.
MKR supply on exchanges. Source: Santiment
At the time of writing, MKR price is $2,072 on Binance. MKR has offered holders nearly 2% gains on the day, and over 18% weekly gains. Maker’s price rally is supported by increase in whale transactions, dwindling exchange reserves and MKR token outflows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity Prediction: AXS reclaiming the Christmas high of $11.15 will remain hopium unless this happens
Axie Infinity (AXS) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have recorded more short bets than longs this weekend, data from behavior analytics tool Santiment shows. It comes as the market expects the two altcoins to drop further, unlike the broader market which is expected to recover.
Chainlink price teases with a 20% upside potential as LINK coils up for its next move
Chainlink price has been consolidating between the $13.330 and the $17.163 market range since November 8. The ensuing price action has been typical of a market full swing market cycle, presenting clear opportunities for perpetual traders to ride the series of trends, with the next one likely to be a recovery.
Spot Bitcoin ETF approvals in the US inspires ambition among Hong Kong industry insiders
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been the driving theme in the US market over the past few months, with the climax happening on January 10. Thus was when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved all eleven investment products to launch, with trading kicking off on January 11.
Celestia price tops out with a possible 10% correction for TIA before another buying opportunity
Celestia (TIA) price action since late October has been characterized by strong interest among the bulls to capitalize on every correction. Resultantly, each dip was countered by aggressive buying that saw TIA market value quickly pullback north. With TIA now overbought, the altcoin may be due for a correction before another foray north.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon. With the spot BTC ETFs narrative priced in already after the January 10 landmark decision, traders and investors are now navigating the aftermath as the waves of institutional money meet the shores of crypto.