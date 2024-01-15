Bitcoin bears hit pause at $41,700, ETF issuers’ demand could catalyze BTC price rally

- Bitcoin price dropped to $41,707, and BTC price made a comeback above $42,500 on Monday.
- Rising Bitcoin supply on exchanges saw BTC fear and greed index shift to neutral.
- Bitcoin whales engaged in profit-taking as the BTC price slipped from $46,900 to $41,700, according to Santiment data.
Bitcoin price slipped to its support zone as market participants turned their attention to Ethereum and altcoins. BTC Spot ETF approvals by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) turned out to be a “sell the news” event with Bitcoin suffering a decline in its price.
At the current price, 79.33% of BTC wallet addresses are profitable. The number is expected to increase as Bitcoin begins its recovery.
Crypto experts have commented on BTC issuers’ accumulation of the asset, this could likely catalyze a recovery in the cryptocurrency as it fuels demand for the digital currency.
Also read: Ethereum likely to steal Bitcoin's spotlight after ETFs historic win
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin ETF issuers could amass more BTC than largest public holders
- Luke Broyles, a crypto expert on X believes that at the current rate, BlackRock could own more Bitcoin than MicroStrategy by February 1. Broyles argues that this could change if current rates slow down or Bitcoin price rallies.
iShares Bitcoin Trust of BlackRock holds over $497 million in BTC. Source: iShares website
- Demand for Bitcoin from ETF issuers could catalyze a recovery in BTC price as the asset’s downtrend hits pause at $41,700.
- BTC price is likely to begin its recovery towards the $43,345 level as the asset is currently in a support zone ($41,417 to $43,345) where 2.93 million addresses acquired 991,100 BTC, according to IntoTheBlock data.
Global In/Out of the Money. Source: IntoTheBlock
- Factors that likely contributed to Bitcoin’s recent decline include the rising exchange supply of BTC and profit-taking activities by whales.
- BTC supply on exchanges climbed from a six-month low of 5.30% on January 7 to 5.39% on Monday. Typically, an increase in the asset’s supply on exchanges is considered bearish as it may contribute to rise in selling pressure.
Bitcoin supply on exchanges. Source: Santiment
- Santiment data reveals how the recent spikes in whale transactions valued at $100,000 and higher coincide with spikes in Network Realized Profit/Loss metric. This means, large wallet addresses are taking profits, and this is another factor that could push BTC price lower, according to Santiment data.
Bitcoin whale transactions and network realized profit/loss. Source: Santiment
- The Bitcoin Fear and Greed index that analyzes the current market sentiment of BTC holders. This indicator shows that the sentiment has shifted from “Extreme Fear” to neutral.
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price eyes recovery after price drops to $41,700
Bitcoin price plummeted to the $41,707 level, below its two long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 10 and 50-day, $43,710 and $42,094 respectively. BTC hit a two-year peak $48,989 on January 11, before dropping to support at $41,707.
BTC price recovery to the 50% Fibonacci retracement ($43,074), of the decline from November ‘21 peak to November ‘22 low, is likely.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level at $36,747 could invalidate the bullish thesis for BTC price.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
