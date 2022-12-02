At press time, LUNC is changing hands at $0.000182. There is a likelihood that Luna Classic performs well in December 2022 based on the aforementioned technicals, a key level to watch is the monthly high of $0.000278.

On evaluating the Luna Classic price chart, there are bullish signs that point towards an extended rally in LUNC . Luna Classic price has moved slightly above the falling wedge pattern in the chart below. This is considered a bullish sign. Interestingly, Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, crossed the neutral level of 50. Overall technicals therefore point towards extended gains in LUNC price.

Luna Classic weekly burns were facilitated by Binance for the first five weeks. Post that the exchange announced monthly LUNC burns. The volume of Luna Classic burned continued to decline due to low trade volume and proposal 5234 that reduced tax burn from 1.2% to 0.2%.

Binance, one of the world’s largest exchanges by trade volume, burned 6.39 billion LUNC tokens as part of its monthly Luna Classic burn mechanism. Binance sent the LUNC tokens to the burn address on December 1 at 2:35 PM GMT. This represents the sixth batch of Luna Classic trade fees collected by the exchange for the period from October 30 to November 30.

