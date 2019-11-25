  • Litecoin is trading 6.21% higher today after dropping to a low of 42.45 before the EU open.
  • Now the LTC/USD is struggling to push above the resistance level of 47.30.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Price Chart

The Litecoin price has performed well today after dropping to a low of 42.35 earlier on in the session.

Now resistance levels are in focus as 47.30 caps gains for now.

Above that, there are two other interesting levels close by. One being the Fibonacci 23.6% resistance and the other the 48.62 consolidation high.

LTC/BTC is still holding gains and trades 1.29% higher meaning Litecoin is the better performer this afternoon.

Litecoin Analysis

Additional Level

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 46.8233
Today Daily Change 2.7741
Today Daily Change % 6.30
Today daily open 44.0492
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.844
Daily SMA50 56.7655
Daily SMA100 62.5986
Daily SMA200 84.2651
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.3857
Previous Daily Low 43.6427
Previous Weekly High 60.0877
Previous Weekly Low 43.6415
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.4545
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.5739
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.3327
Daily Pivot Point S2 40.6162
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.5897
Daily Pivot Point R1 47.0757
Daily Pivot Point R2 50.1022
Daily Pivot Point R3 51.8187

 

 

