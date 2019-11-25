Litecoin is trading 6.21% higher today after dropping to a low of 42.45 before the EU open.

Now the LTC/USD is struggling to push above the resistance level of 47.30.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Price Chart

The Litecoin price has performed well today after dropping to a low of 42.35 earlier on in the session.

Now resistance levels are in focus as 47.30 caps gains for now.

Above that, there are two other interesting levels close by. One being the Fibonacci 23.6% resistance and the other the 48.62 consolidation high.

LTC/BTC is still holding gains and trades 1.29% higher meaning Litecoin is the better performer this afternoon.

Additional Level