Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD went down from $75.65 to $75.15 this Saturday

LTC/USD has found resistance on the downward trending line.

The hourly LTC/USD price is currently trending horizontally.

LTC/USD daily chart

Following a bullish Friday, LTC/USD managed to have a bearish start to Saturday. This Friday, the price of LTC/USD went up from $73.50 to $75.65. Litecoin has gone down to 75.15 so far this Saturday and is facing resistance from the downward trending line. The price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows a reversal of market momentum from bearish to bullish.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour LTC/USD price is consolidating in a flag formation. The price is trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves and is below the SMA 200 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is widening a little bit, which hints at increasing market volatility. The Elliott oscillator has had four straight bullish sessions.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly LTC/USD is trending horizontally around the $75.25 resistance line. The price has spiked above the green Ichimoku cloud. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was trending right next to the overbought zone and then dipped down to 61.

Key Levels

LTC/USD Overview Today last price 75.14 Today Daily Change -0.3854 Today Daily Change % -0.51 Today daily open 75.5254 Trends Daily SMA20 82.1848 Daily SMA50 92.4926 Daily SMA100 105.1278 Daily SMA200 84.6756 Levels Previous Daily High 76.0343 Previous Daily Low 72.5179 Previous Weekly High 79.0884 Previous Weekly Low 70.0674 Previous Monthly High 127.2049 Previous Monthly Low 76.4679 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.691 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8611 Daily Pivot Point S1 73.3508 Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1762 Daily Pivot Point S3 69.8344 Daily Pivot Point R1 76.8671 Daily Pivot Point R2 78.2089 Daily Pivot Point R3 80.3835



