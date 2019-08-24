Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD went down from $75.65 to $75.15 this Saturday

Cryptos |
  • LTC/USD has found resistance on the downward trending line.
  • The hourly LTC/USD price is currently trending horizontally.

LTC/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Following a bullish Friday, LTC/USD managed to have a bearish start to Saturday. This Friday, the price of LTC/USD went up from $73.50 to $75.65. Litecoin has gone down to 75.15 so far this Saturday and is facing resistance from the downward trending line. The price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows a reversal of market momentum from bearish to bullish.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The 4-hour LTC/USD price is consolidating in a flag formation. The price is trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves and is below the SMA 200 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is widening a little bit, which hints at increasing market volatility. The Elliott oscillator has had four straight bullish sessions.

LTC/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The hourly LTC/USD is trending horizontally around the $75.25 resistance line. The price has spiked above the green Ichimoku cloud. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was trending right next to the overbought zone and then dipped down to 61.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 75.14
Today Daily Change -0.3854
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 75.5254
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.1848
Daily SMA50 92.4926
Daily SMA100 105.1278
Daily SMA200 84.6756
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.0343
Previous Daily Low 72.5179
Previous Weekly High 79.0884
Previous Weekly Low 70.0674
Previous Monthly High 127.2049
Previous Monthly Low 76.4679
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.691
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8611
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.3508
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1762
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.8344
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.8671
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.2089
Daily Pivot Point R3 80.3835

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Sellers come in ahead of 10,500

Sellers come in ahead of 10,500

BTC/USD sells of late in the session as we draw to a close on an eventful day in the financial markets. We were expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to be the main event of the session but China announced plans to add tariffs to US imports. Then Powell once again stood firm against Trumps pressure to loosen monetary policy and the US President lost it on twitter. 

More Bitcoin News

XRP pushes to session highs but a key level is in sight

XRP pushes to session highs but a key level is in sight

XRP/USD pushes to session highs. Key resistance level is in sight. 0.300 still seems the like the long term target for bulls.

More Ripple News

BCH/USD: 300 is well supported once again

BCH/USD: 300 is well supported once again

Bitcoin Cash has rejected downside moves yet again. Key trendline apex needs testing soon. 360 is still the level to breach for upside momentum.

More Bitcoin Cash News

NEO announces new partnership with gumi Cryptos bringing blockchain to Japan

NEO announces new partnership with gumi Cryptos bringing blockchain to Japan

NEO Foundation has announced a new partnership with gum Cryptos. The two organisations will be working on bringing blockchain technology to Japan. 

More Neo News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location