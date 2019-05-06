Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD potential head and shoulders formation under construction
- Litecoin price in the latter stages of trading on Wednesday i trading in very minor positive of some 0.3%.
- LTC/USD price action via the daily chart view is constructing a potential head and shoulders formation.
- The critical noted support can be seen tracking at $95, which is the possible neckline of the noted h&s.
Spot rate: 102.53
Relative change: +0.30%
High: 105.61
Low: 100.14
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Bearish pennant formation eyed via the 60-minute chart view, subject to possible breakout to the downside.
LTC/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily chart view is forming a potential head and shoulders pattern.
