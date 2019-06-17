Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD narrowing daily range subject to a potential explosive breakout
- Litecoin price on Monday is trading in the red, nursing losses of around 2.5%.
- LTC/USD price action via the daily is moving within a narrowing $10 range, subject to a breakout.
- Bulls must make a breakout from $130-140 range, which could open the door to stronger buying pressure.
Spot rate: 133.48
Relative change: -2.45%
High: 137.25
Low: 132.19
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Conditions via the 60-minute are tight, which would suggest an imminent breakout.
LTC/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily is narrowing within a range of $130-140.
