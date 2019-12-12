Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD market sentiment remains bearish as short-term bullish comeback gets squashed

- Daily LTC/USD chart found resistance at the downward trending line.
- The four-hour chart is trending in a downwards channel formation.
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD bears came out on top for three days in a row. The price dropped from $44.25 to $43.70 this Wednesday and is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The bulls will need to break above the resistance provided by the downward trending line. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum.
LTC/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour market is trending in a downward channel formation and is floating below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The price found support at the $43.55 and went up slightly to $43.70. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows us that the bulls were attempting a comeback before the bears squashed it and took the price below the channel formation. The SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves are floating above the market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator dropped to 39 from 43.75.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.7117
|Today Daily Change
|0.0290
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|43.6827
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|46.0062
|Daily SMA50
|53.3935
|Daily SMA100
|58.0317
|Daily SMA200
|80.8223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|44.462
|Previous Daily Low
|43.285
|Previous Weekly High
|48.5063
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.8063
|Previous Monthly High
|66.2492
|Previous Monthly Low
|42.351
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.7346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|44.0124
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|43.1578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|42.6329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.9808
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|44.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.9869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|45.5118
