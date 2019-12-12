Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD market sentiment remains bearish as short-term bullish comeback gets squashed

Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
  • Daily LTC/USD chart found resistance at the downward trending line.
  • The four-hour chart is trending in a downwards channel formation.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD bears came out on top for three days in a row. The price dropped from $44.25 to $43.70 this Wednesday and is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The bulls will need to break above the resistance provided by the downward trending line. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum.

LTC/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour market is trending in a downward channel formation and is floating below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The price found support at the $43.55 and went up slightly to $43.70. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight red sessions.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows us that the bulls were attempting a comeback before the bears squashed it and took the price below the channel formation. The SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves are floating above the market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator dropped to 39 from 43.75.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 43.7117
Today Daily Change 0.0290
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 43.6827
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 46.0062
Daily SMA50 53.3935
Daily SMA100 58.0317
Daily SMA200 80.8223
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 44.462
Previous Daily Low 43.285
Previous Weekly High 48.5063
Previous Weekly Low 43.8063
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.7346
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 44.0124
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.1578
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.6329
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.9808
Daily Pivot Point R1 44.3348
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.9869
Daily Pivot Point R3 45.5118

 


 

