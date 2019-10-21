Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD falling wedge pattern hints breakout

- Litecoin stays in range even as bears increase their grip across the board.
- Litecoin is bearish in the short-term especially with the RSI grinding lower.
Spot rate: $54
Relative change: -0.8348
Percentage change: -1.52%
Open: $55.01
High: $55.01
Trend: Bearish
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern likely to correct the extended downtrend.
The zone at $50-53 becomes a viable support area capable of halting massive declines.
LTC/USD four-hour chart
The rectangle pattern formed suggests increasing bearish control and a possible fall towards $20.
Litecoin has a bearish bias in the short-term based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI).
LTC/USD one-hour chart
An ongoing retracement is likely to break the short-term trendline support.
The upside is limited by the 21 Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the downside is supported by the 50 SMA.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|54.2049
|Today Daily Change
|-0.8010
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.46
|Today daily open
|55.0059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.8664
|Daily SMA50
|62.6699
|Daily SMA100
|74.3313
|Daily SMA200
|87.9551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|55.6286
|Previous Daily Low
|52.7454
|Previous Weekly High
|57.8297
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.1734
|Previous Monthly High
|80.2956
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.5272
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|53.8468
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.2913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.5768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.4082
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.1745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.3431
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.0576
