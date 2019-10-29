Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD extended falling wedge pattern yields

Litecoin creeps under $60 in spite of technical levels remaining relatively bullish.
Litecoin prevailing bullish bias lacks a catalyst to force a correction above $60.
Spot rate: $58.68
Relative change: +0.8164
Percentage change: 1.41%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: Expanding
LTC/USD daily chart
The extended falling wedge pattern finally gave way for a breakout that saw Litecoin test $65 resistance level.
The short-term upward movements hindered by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
LTC/USD 240’ chart
Litecoin has a short-term bullish bias as buyers push for correction above the $59 level support.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) gradual slope upwards emphasizes the improving short-term bullish picture.
LTC/USD one-hour chart
The potential for recovery remains as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses into the positive territory.
Litecoin stays above the 50 SMA currently at $59.03 and the 100 SMA at $57.04.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.1369
|Today Daily Change
|1.2719
|Today Daily Change %
|2.20
|Today daily open
|57.865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.3101
|Daily SMA50
|60.7896
|Daily SMA100
|71.1645
|Daily SMA200
|86.6043
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.6866
|Previous Daily Low
|57.6926
|Previous Weekly High
|58.8701
|Previous Weekly Low
|47.2078
|Previous Monthly High
|80.2956
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.6003
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.7789
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.1429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.4208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.1489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.1369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|64.4087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.1309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
