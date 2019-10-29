John Isige John Isige
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD extended falling wedge pattern yields

Cryptos |

Litecoin creeps under $60 in spite of technical levels remaining relatively bullish.

Litecoin prevailing bullish bias lacks a catalyst to force a correction above $60.

Spot rate: $58.68

Relative change: +0.8164

Percentage change: 1.41%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Expanding

LTC/USD daily chart

The extended falling wedge pattern finally gave way for a breakout that saw Litecoin test $65 resistance level.

The short-term upward movements hindered by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

LTC/USD 240’ chart

Litecoin has a short-term bullish bias as buyers push for correction above the $59 level support.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) gradual slope upwards emphasizes the improving short-term bullish picture.

LTC/USD one-hour chart

The potential for recovery remains as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses into the positive territory.

Litecoin stays above the 50 SMA currently at $59.03 and the 100 SMA at $57.04.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 59.1369
Today Daily Change 1.2719
Today Daily Change % 2.20
Today daily open 57.865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.3101
Daily SMA50 60.7896
Daily SMA100 71.1645
Daily SMA200 86.6043
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 62.6866
Previous Daily Low 57.6926
Previous Weekly High 58.8701
Previous Weekly Low 47.2078
Previous Monthly High 80.2956
Previous Monthly Low 50.399
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 59.6003
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.7789
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.1429
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.4208
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.1489
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.1369
Daily Pivot Point R2 64.4087
Daily Pivot Point R3 66.1309

 

 

