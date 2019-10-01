Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bulls take control as march towards $60 begins

- LTC/USD is currently priced at $57.25.
- The RSI indicator has crept out of the oversold zone.
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD daily price is trending in a flag formation and has managed to chart two bullish days in a row. The price is currently trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has crept above the oversold zone.
LTC/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour price is flirting with the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The price is trending above the SMA 20 curve, while it is still trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliot Oscillator shows nine straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly LTC/USD chart has broken above the green Ichimoku cloud and is currently trending above the red cloud, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The price is also trending below the SMA 200 curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bullish momentum.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.1823
|Today Daily Change
|1.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|1.79
|Today daily open
|56.1751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.3823
|Daily SMA50
|69.5935
|Daily SMA100
|86.9487
|Daily SMA200
|88.4711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.4699
|Previous Daily Low
|52.6067
|Previous Weekly High
|74.1981
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.399
|Previous Monthly High
|80.2956
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.9941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.0824
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.2208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49.8348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.5611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.4242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
