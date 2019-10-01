Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bulls take control as march towards $60 begins

LTC/USD is currently priced at $57.25.

The RSI indicator has crept out of the oversold zone.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD daily price is trending in a flag formation and has managed to chart two bullish days in a row. The price is currently trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has crept above the oversold zone.

LTC/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour price is flirting with the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The price is trending above the SMA 20 curve, while it is still trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliot Oscillator shows nine straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly LTC/USD chart has broken above the green Ichimoku cloud and is currently trending above the red cloud, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The price is also trending below the SMA 200 curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bullish momentum.

Key Levels

LTC/USD Overview Today last price 57.1823 Today Daily Change 1.0072 Today Daily Change % 1.79 Today daily open 56.1751 Trends Daily SMA20 66.3823 Daily SMA50 69.5935 Daily SMA100 86.9487 Daily SMA200 88.4711 Levels Previous Daily High 56.4699 Previous Daily Low 52.6067 Previous Weekly High 74.1981 Previous Weekly Low 50.399 Previous Monthly High 80.2956 Previous Monthly Low 50.399 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.9941 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.0824 Daily Pivot Point S1 53.698 Daily Pivot Point S2 51.2208 Daily Pivot Point S3 49.8348 Daily Pivot Point R1 57.5611 Daily Pivot Point R2 58.947 Daily Pivot Point R3 61.4242



