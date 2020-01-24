Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD bulls barricade the $50 critical support

- Litecoin plunges towards $50 after failing to sustain gains above $60.
- Short term analysis puts the bears in charge, meaning Litecoin could welcome the weekend session while in the red.
Spot rate: $52.28
Relative change: -2.14
Percentage change: -3.9%
Trend: Bearish
Volatility: Shrinking
Support: $50 and $40
Resistance: $57 and $60
LTC/USD daily chart
If Litecoin’s ongoing bearish momentum dives under $50, the chances of the 50-day SMA stopping the losses are minimal.
The path of least resistance remains to the downside unless the support at $50 forced a reversal towards $60 in the near term.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
Ongoing losses are bound to continue based on the continuous bearish session of the Elliot Wave Oscillator.
Recovery towards $60 remains an uphill task, including the resistance at the 100 SMA at $53.82 and the 50 SMA at $57.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.4094
|Today Daily Change
|-2.0186
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.71
|Today daily open
|54.428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.3408
|Daily SMA50
|46.1935
|Daily SMA100
|50.4654
|Daily SMA200
|64.5503
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.2034
|Previous Daily Low
|52.3176
|Previous Weekly High
|63.1744
|Previous Weekly Low
|48.8443
|Previous Monthly High
|48.5063
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.9836
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.7626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|49.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|45.8767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.6484
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.8689
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.5343
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
