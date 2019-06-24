Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bulls are struggling to break down $500

Ken Chigbo
  • Litecoin price on Monday late in the second half of the session is trading in negative territory down some 1.25%.
  • LTC/USD bullish pennant pattern can be viewed via the daily chart. 
  • A wave of selling pressure was seen in the session on Sunday, after a key near-term ascending trend line break. 

 

Spot rate:                 

Relative change:      -0.25%

High:                        136.88

Low:                         133.42

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 132.7806
Today Daily Change -4.0983
Today Daily Change % -2.99
Today daily open 136.8789
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 128.4242
Daily SMA50 108.4149
Daily SMA100 90.7733
Daily SMA200 64.0668
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.6333
Previous Daily Low 135.7235
Previous Weekly High 141.7648
Previous Weekly Low 128.9438
Previous Monthly High 122.0347
Previous Monthly Low 72.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 138.363
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 139.9938
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.1904
Daily Pivot Point S2 131.502
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.2806
Daily Pivot Point R1 141.1003
Daily Pivot Point R2 145.3217
Daily Pivot Point R3 148.0102

 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • The 60-minute chart view shows the price consolidating within a bearish pennant. The price may be exposed to some further downside before another push north. 

LTC/USD daily chart

  • Price action is moving within a bullish penannt structure, subject to a potential breakout. 

