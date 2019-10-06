Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bullish flag breakout
- Litecoin price on Monday is holding big gains of over 10% in the latter part of the session.
- LTC/USD bulls extended to the upside, breaking out from a bullish flag structure.
- The price is now trading at the highest level seen since June 2018.
Spot rate: 126.78
Relative change: +10.70%
High: 129.42
Low: 112.68
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- The 60-minute chart view has smashed out from a narrowing range-block formation.
LTC/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily chart view has extended to the upside, breaking out from a flag formation.
