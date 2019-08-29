Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD big $70 support barrier breached

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price on Thursday is trading in negative territory by 4.25%. It is one of the under-performers across the larger altcoins.
  • LTC/USD smashed out from a bearish flag formation, opening door to further downside pressure.
  • Critical daily support at $70 was broken, keeping the bears in control. 

 

Spot rate:                  64.13

Relative change:      -3.55%

High:                         66.80

Low:                          62.16

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 64.3642
Today Daily Change -2.4294
Today Daily Change % -3.64
Today daily open 66.7936
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.9556
Daily SMA50 87.6627
Daily SMA100 104.1243
Daily SMA200 85.5821
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.066
Previous Daily Low 64.6314
Previous Weekly High 79.0884
Previous Weekly Low 70.0674
Previous Monthly High 127.2049
Previous Monthly Low 76.4679
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 67.8534
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.844
Daily Pivot Point S1 63.2613
Daily Pivot Point S2 59.729
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.8266
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.6959
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.5983
Daily Pivot Point R3 80.1306

 

LTC/USD daily chart

  • Price action remains heavily weighted to the downside, following support breach and flag breakout. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Range block breakout is seen via the 60-minute chart view, retest in play. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch – Confluence Detector

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch – Confluence Detector

Consolidation has ended in a climbdown – not a recovery. After several days of limited movements, digital coins have succumbed to selling pressure with Bitcoin falling below $9,500, Ethereum cracking under $170, and Ripple struggling with $0.2500. 

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD stares into the abyss; upside capped under $66

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD stares into the abyss; upside capped under $66

Litecoin dropped like a dead weight in the air after a bearish wave destabilized the majority of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. In tandem with Bitcoin which plunged under $9,500, Litecoin smashed through the $70 like an explosive device in the mines.  

More Litecoin News

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD downside will remain risky if $0.28 is unconquered

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD downside will remain risky if $0.28 is unconquered

Ripple’s performance has not been impressive in the past couple of months. The bear pressure continues to turn support levels in impenetrable fortresses. The recent dive to levels close to $0.24 almost paralyzed the bulls.

More Ripple News

Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD back to the drawing board; testing $280 key support

Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD back to the drawing board; testing $280 key support

Bitcoin Cash has been dancing at the edge of a cliff since the beginning of the week. The failure to rise above $325 resistance last week cast a spell on several support areas rendering them ineffective. 

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location