- Litecoin is currently trading at $50 after hitting a crucial resistance level.
- Several indicators are showing LTC is poised for a short-term pullback.
Litecoin had an excellent recovery from the low at $41.64 formed on September 21. The digital asset climbed 23% towards $51 and now faces strong resistance ahead. Over the past week, LTC has seen a notable increase in market capitalization from $3 billion to a peak of $3.35 billion on October 11.
Numerous indicators are in favor of Litecoin bears
Litecoin is currently trading at $50, right below a critical resistance level in the form of the 100-SMA on the daily chart. The TD sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal at this level, which hasn’t been validated just yet. Let's take a look at the daily chart for LTC.
LTC/USD daily chart
On the way down, bulls find the 50-SMA, which will act as a support level in the short-term. Validation of the sell signal into a bearish breakout of the 50-SMA has the potential to drop the price of Litecoin down to the 200-SMA at $47, which should act as a support level.
LTC/USD 12-hour chart
Furthermore, on the 12-hour chart, the TD sequential indicator also presented a sell signal, and the price is getting rejected from the 200-SMA while trying to defend the 100-SMA. The 12-hour chart shows a potential bearish target of $46, where the 50-SMA is established.
LTC New Addresses Chart
On top of that, the chart with new addresses joining the Litecoin network is showing a concerning trend. The number peaked at 71,830 per day on September 24 but has been declining ever since to a current low of 54,300, indicating that the interest in the digital asset is fading, despite the current bullish momentum.
LTC IOMAP Chart
On the other hand, looking at the In/Out of the Money Around Price chart by IntoTheBlock shows strong support on the way down. The range between $49.4 to $50.8 has 2.55 million LTC in volume, while the resistance area from $51 to $54 only has 1.8 million in volume. Additionally, all the levels below $50 until $43 show similar volumes of LTC bought, which indicates that bulls still have a lot of strength.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, LTC faces a resistance level at $51.3 tested a few times in the past on September 12 and September 4. A breakout above this level has the potential to push Litecoin towards $58 and even the $60 psychological level.
Essential points to look out for
Although Litecoin had a strong bullish rally for the past two weeks, the digital asset could be on the verge of a short-term pullback. The most critical support level to look out for is the 50-SMA on the daily chart at $49. A breakout would lead LTC down to $46.
On the flip side, it seems that bulls have established several healthy support levels on the way down. If Litecoin can climb above the resistance level at $51.3 on the 4-hour chart, the price could rise to $58 and even to the psychological level at $60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Ripple states that regulation shouldn’t be a guessing game, XRP looks poised to retrace
Brad Garlinghouse has condemned the lack of regulatory clarity in the U.S. XRP’s price rejection from a crucial pattern indicates the digital asset is primed to retrace.
Breaking: Grayscale Ethereum Trust is now SEC-regulated company
The shares of the Trust are registered under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It invests solely in ETH, while the shares of the Trust allow investors to gain exposure to the second-largest digital asset.
Monero and Zcash celebrate the Department's of Justice failure to crack their encryption
The privacy-oriented coins Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZEC) experienced a strong rally during the weekend. They continued gaining ground on Monday as the market is discussing their hack-proof encryption.
Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon
The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500. Other major assets, such as Ethereum and Ripple, also recorded impressive gains.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.