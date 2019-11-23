Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
Litecoin price prediction: Descending triangle breakdown, $ 43.00 back on sight?

  • LTC bears fight back charge amid fresh selling-wave across crypto space.  
  • The coin looks to retest nine-month lows of $ 43.64.

The sixth most widely traded cryptocurrency - Litecoin (LTC/USD), with a market capitalization of $ 3.00 billion, is down for the sixth day in a row, tracking the bearish momentum across the crypto markets. The coin tried several attempts to extend the recovery from nine-month lows of 43.64, but in vain, as the bears refuse to give up their reigns this Saturday. At the press time, the price trades near daily lows of 46.47, down 1.60% on the day and 6.20% over the last 24 hours.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

As observed on the hourly sticks, LTC/USD has confirmed a descending triangle breakdown, with the immediate support now seen at the 46 level (round number). A breach of the last, the selling pressure is likely to intensify, bringing the pattern target near 44.60 in play. On a failure to sustain above the last, the price could fall further to test the nine-month lows on the 43 handle. The further downside could be also justified by the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is seen heading further south, near 42 levels.

Should the bulls manage to defend the 46 handle, a minor comeback towards the 21-hour Simply Moving Average (HMA) and pattern trendline resistance near 47.30 cannot be ruled.

LTC/USD Levels to watch

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 46.62
Today Daily Change -0.6919
Today Daily Change % -1.46
Today daily open 47.5062
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.0703
Daily SMA50 57.1642
Daily SMA100 63.3789
Daily SMA200 84.5766
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 51.7558
Previous Daily Low 43.6415
Previous Weekly High 60.0877
Previous Weekly Low 43.6415
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 46.7412
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 48.6562
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.5132
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.5202
Daily Pivot Point S3 35.3989
Daily Pivot Point R1 51.6275
Daily Pivot Point R2 55.7488
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.7417

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

