- Litecoin price faced rejection from its 50-day EMA at $87.55, signaling weakness in the price action.
- Santiment data indicate that a specific whale has been offloading LTC tokens since June 24, increasing selling pressure.
- The technical outlook and negative funding rates support the likelihood of a near-term correction.
Litecoin (LTC) is flashing early signs of a potential correction as bearish signals begin to mount. LTC is hovering around $84 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing rejection from a key resistance earlier in the week. On-chain data shows that a specific whale wallet has been offloading LTC tokens since June 24, contributing to increased selling pressure. Additionally, the technical analysis and negative funding rates suggest a likelihood of a near-term correction.
LTC whale reduces exposure while funding rates turn negative
Santiment’s Supply Distribution shows that a certain whale wallet holding LTC tokens between 100,000 and 1 million (red line in the chart below) had offloaded 540,000 LTC tokens since June 24, reducing its exposure, which could cause a decline in LTC prices as selling pressure mounts.
LTC Supply Distribution chart. Source: Santiment
Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of Litecoin will slide further is higher than that anticipating a price increase. The metric has flipped a negative rate and reads 0.0062% on Wednesday, indicating that shorts are paying longs. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from positive to negative, Litecoin’s price has fallen sharply, as seen on June 18.
Litecoin OI-Weighted Funding Rate chart. Source: Coinglass
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC on the verge of a correction
Litecoin’s price faced rejection around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $87.55 on Monday and declined by 5.4% until Tuesday. This level coincides with the upper trendline of a falling wedge pattern, making this a key resistance zone. At the time of writing on Wednesday, LTC hovers around $83.79.
If LTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest its weekly support at $77.19.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads 44 on the daily chart, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hints at a bearish crossover (the MACD line is close to crossing below the signal line), which, if completed, would give a sell signal.
LTC/USDT daily chart
However, if LTC recovers, it could extend the recovery to retest the 50-day EMA at $87.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Largest token unlock in July, PI risks sell-off
Pi Network (PI) recovers by 1% at press time on Wednesday after six consecutive bearish candles. The technical outlook indicates a bearish inclination in the days leading up to July’s biggest token unlock, while sentiments remain muted following the Pi2Day announcements.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP brace for correction
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of weakness mid-week as bullish momentum continues to fade. BTC extends its decline to trade below $106,000, while ETH and XRP slip below their key support levels, raising concerns of a deeper correction on the horizon.
Bitcoin’s slip to $105,000 fuels market pullback – FARTCOIN, SPX, ALGO lead the losses
Meme coins such as Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and SPX6900 (SPX) are front-running the market pullback with double-digit losses in the last 24 hours. Algorand (ALGO) follows the downward trend as it fails to hold Tuesday’s strong opening, resulting in a 7% plunge.
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.