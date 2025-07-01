- Bitcoin price edges below $107,000 on Tuesday, extending its mild decline from the previous day.
- Despite the pullback, corporate demand stays firm with fresh BTC buys from Strategy, the Blockchain Group and Metaplanet.
- CryptoQuant data shows that the BTC exchange reserve has dropped to 2.44 million, the lowest level since 2018.
Bitcoin (BTC) slips below $107,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, continuing a mild pullback from the previous day. Despite the dip, the corporation demand remains bullish, with firms like Strategy, the Blockchain Group and Metaplanet increasing their BTC holdings in their treasury reserves. CryptoQuant data indicate that Bitcoin reserves across all centralized exchanges have declined to just 2.44 million — the lowest level since 2018 — suggesting reduced selling pressure and a potential setup for a longer-term bullish trend.
Bitcoin exchange reserve drops to 2.44 million BTC
CryptoQuant data indicate that the Bitcoin Exchange Reserve - All Exchanges chart below shows the reserve has dropped to 2.44 million as of Monday and has been consistently declining since mid-July 2024.
The BTC reserve at the exchange has reached its lowest level since 2018, indicating lower selling pressure from investors and a reduced supply available for trading.
Apart from reducing the selling pressure, a drop in reserve also signals an increasing scarcity of coins, an occurrence typically associated with bullish market movements.
Bitcoin Exchange Reserve– All Exchanges chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Corporate demand continues to strengthen
Corporate demand started the week on a positive note. On Monday, Strategy announced that it has added 4,980 BTC and is holding a total of 597,325 BTC. On the same day, Japanese investment firm Metaplanet announced that it had purchased an additional 1,005 BTC, bringing the total holding to 13,350 BTC. Moreover, the Blockchain Group confirms the acquisition of 60 BTC, and the firm holds a total of 1,788 BTC.
Apart from the corporate demand, institutional demand also remained robust. According to SoSoValue data, the spot BTC ETFs recorded an inflow of $102.14 million on Monday, continuing its 15-day streak of inflows since June 9. If the inflow continues and intensifies, BTC could reach or even surpass its all-time highs.
Total Bitcoin spot ETF net inflow daily chart. Source: SoSoValue
Bitcoin’s Q3 could remain in a range-bound period, says Bitfinex analyst
Bitfinex Alpha’s report on Monday highlighted that historical Q3 seasonality suggests a phase of lower volatility and muted directional movement. On average, Q3 has been Bitcoin’s weakest quarter, with historically low returns of just 6%, and price action tends to remain range-bound during this period.
Bitfinex analyst reports, “For now, Bitcoin is in a waiting game.”
The analyst continued saying that the structural positioning remains intact, and there’s no major breakdown risk as long as $94,000 and $99,000 hold. However, for new all-time highs to be reclaimed, a catalyst — either in the form of macroeconomic relief, strong ETF flow momentum or a breakout in global liquidity — will be necessary.
Bitcoin’s derivative data hints at a short-term correction. According to Coinglass, the long-to-short ratio has slipped below one, reading 0.90 on Tuesday. The ratio is nearing its lowest level in over a month, indicating bearish bets are increasing among traders.
Bitcoin long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC faces a slight pullback
Bitcoin price rose sharply by 7.32% last week, closing above $108,000. This Monday, it faced a slight decline of 1.12%. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues to face a mild pullback, trading below $107,000.
If the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level at $104,219 remains strong as support, BTC could extend its rally toward the May 22 all-time high at $111,980.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 53, hovering above its neutral level of 50, indicating bulls are still in control of the momentum. However, for the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must point upward and move above 60. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart also displayed a bullish crossover on Thursday, providing a buy signal and indicating an upward trend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC closes below its 50-day EMA at $104,219, it could extend the decline toward its psychological level of $100,000.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Largest token unlock in July, PI risks sell-off
Pi Network (PI) recovers by 1% at press time on Wednesday after six consecutive bearish candles. The technical outlook indicates a bearish inclination in the days leading up to July’s biggest token unlock, while sentiments remain muted following the Pi2Day announcements.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP brace for correction
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of weakness mid-week as bullish momentum continues to fade. BTC extends its decline to trade below $106,000, while ETH and XRP slip below their key support levels, raising concerns of a deeper correction on the horizon.
Bitcoin’s slip to $105,000 fuels market pullback – FARTCOIN, SPX, ALGO lead the losses
Meme coins such as Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and SPX6900 (SPX) are front-running the market pullback with double-digit losses in the last 24 hours. Algorand (ALGO) follows the downward trend as it fails to hold Tuesday’s strong opening, resulting in a 7% plunge.
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.