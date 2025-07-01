- Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart raised the odds of approval on several altcoin ETF filings to 95%.
- The US SEC is expected to rule this week on Grayscale’s proposal to convert its GDLC fund into a spot ETF.
- XRP, SOL, and LTC have odds of ETF approval reaching 95% while placing a 90% bar for several others.
The odds of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approvals reach 95%, with Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) taking the lead. This bullish narrative emerges as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prepares to rule on Grayscale’s proposal to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into a spot ETF later this week.
XRP, SOL and LTC approval odds jump 95%, says Bloomberg analyst
Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart posted on his X account on Tuesday that the odds of spot crypto ETF approvals by the end of 2025 have surged. XRP, SOL and LTC take the lead by 95%, while Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Hedera (HBAR) and Avalanche (AVAX) chances stand at 90%.
This bullish narrative comes ahead of the US SEC, which is preparing to rule on Grayscale’s proposal to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into a spot ETF later this week.
On Monday, Grayscale’s revised S-3 filing to convert GDLC into a spot ETF was acknowledged by the US SEC, and the clear ruling would come later this week.
The Grayscale’s GDLC fund, as shown in the chart below, holds a mix of five major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (79.90%), Ethereum (11.32%), Ripple (4.99%), Solana (3.01%), and Cardano (0.78%). Moreover, on Monday, the fund had nearly $774 million in assets under management.
Nate Geraci, ETF Store President, says there is a “high likelihood” of the GDLC fund being approved this week.
Geraci continued that “would then be followed later by approval for individual spot ETFs on XRP, SOL, ADA, etc."
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Largest token unlock in July, PI risks sell-off
Pi Network (PI) recovers by 1% at press time on Wednesday after six consecutive bearish candles. The technical outlook indicates a bearish inclination in the days leading up to July’s biggest token unlock, while sentiments remain muted following the Pi2Day announcements.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP brace for correction
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of weakness mid-week as bullish momentum continues to fade. BTC extends its decline to trade below $106,000, while ETH and XRP slip below their key support levels, raising concerns of a deeper correction on the horizon.
Bitcoin’s slip to $105,000 fuels market pullback – FARTCOIN, SPX, ALGO lead the losses
Meme coins such as Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and SPX6900 (SPX) are front-running the market pullback with double-digit losses in the last 24 hours. Algorand (ALGO) follows the downward trend as it fails to hold Tuesday’s strong opening, resulting in a 7% plunge.
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.