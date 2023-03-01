Litecoin price could explode to $100 due to this LTC accumulation pattern

- Litecoin price has set up an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the one-hour timeframe.
- This technical formation forecasts a 6% upswing to $102 upon a decisive break of $96.10.
- Invalidation of this setup will occur if LTC flips the $93.16 support structure into a hurdle.
Litecoin price shows a bullish setup on the one-hour timeframe, which is getting ready for a breakout. If played correctly with leverage and risk, this outlook could yield LTC futures traders a neat little chunk of profit.
Litecoin price readies for a breakout
Litecoin price action set up an inverse head-and-shoulders in the last week. The altcoin established three distinctive swing lows; the central variant is deeper than the other two, known as the head, while the sides are termed shoulders. Hence the namesake head-and-shoulders.
Since this setup horizontally mirrors the original pattern, it is an inverse head-and-shoulders. The swing highs of the head and shoulders can be connected using a horizontal trendline to form a resistance level known as the neckline.
The target for this setup is obtained by measuring the distance between the lowest part of the head and the right shoulder’s peak or the neckline and adding it to the breakout point. Theoretically, this technical formation yields a 6.36% upswing should Litecoin price produce a decisive flip of the neckline at $96.10 on the one-hour timeframe or higher.
Interested investors can open a long position here with managed risk and leverage to get a good deal out of this small 6.36% move Litecoin price.
LTC/USDT 1-hour chart
The inverse head-and-shoulders pattern will face invalidation if Litecoin price produces a one-hour candlestick close below $93.16. Such a move would create a lower and low and trigger sidelined sellers.
In such a case, Litecoin price could further trigger a 9% correction to a higher timeframe support level at $85.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
