Litecoin with ticker LTCUSD broke an important 95 level, which is now signalizing for the bottom and bullish reversal on a daily chart, so we are now tracking an impulse that can send the price higher. Looking at the 4-hour chart, it came nicely higher for wave "v" of black wave 3 as expected, but seems like it's now slowing down within a higher degree wave 4 correction that can be either a triangle or deeper correction with the support in the 90 - 80 area before the uptrend for wave 5 up to 110 - 120 area resumes.
We talked about cryptocurrencies in our WEBINAR this Monday. You can watch the recording below:
