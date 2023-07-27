Litecoin price clings to $90 support as hype surrounding LTC halving declines

Share:

Litecoin halving is scheduled to occur on August 2, and the event is less than a week away.

The hype surrounding LTC on social media and among market participants slowly waned, and LTC price is now clinging to support at $90.

Litecoin network’s social dominance is below the levels previously seen in June 2023.

Litecoin, one of the largest altcoins in the crypto ecosystem, is inching closer to its halving event scheduled for August 2. LTC is less than 4,000 blocks away from its halving and the on-chain metrics of the altcoin have turned bearish.

Litecoin price is currently above support at $90 and trading at $91.25 at the time of writing.

LTC hype dyes as Litecoin halving draws closer

Less than a week away from the halving, Litecoin hype among holders and traders is on a decline. This is evident from the altcoin’s social dominance and daily active addresses in Litecoin’s network.

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, daily active addresses on Litecoin hit a peak in May 2023 and slowly recovered in June, before dropping to an average level in week 4 of July. There is no significant address activity as seen in the chart below, and the spike in trade volume seen in the first week of July has failed to catalyze a recovery in the altcoin.

Litecoin price vs active addresses (24h) vs trade volume as seen on Santiment

Similarly, social dominance, an on-chain metric that measures the mentions of the asset’s name across social media platforms, is at levels previously seen throughout April and May 2023. A spike in social dominance is typically correlated with a price rally in the asset, however social dominance has waned throughout July.

Price vs social dominance as seen on Santiment

The bearish on-chain metrics combined with lack luster price action from the altcoin indicate that LTC price may fail to make a recovery to its $100 psychological target in the short term. It remains to be seen whether the halving event acts as a bullish catalyst for LTC and yields gains for holders.

At the time of writing, Litecoin is trading at $91.18 on Binance. The immediate support for LTC is at the $90 level, followed by the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $87.46. In the event of a bullish trend reversal, Litecoin price is likely to attempt a recovery with a target of $100, previously attained in mid-July.

