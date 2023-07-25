Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC melts faces

- Litecoin halving event is due on August 4, just under two weeks from now, with investors monitoring the countdown.
- The event will drop mining rewards by 50%, from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC per block.
- As the supply of LTC tokens entering the market drops, analysts predict the propulsion of Litecoin price to $98.71.
Litecoin (LTC) price is on a downtrend, extending the losses that began in early July as the countdown to the LTC halving continues. As it is a big event in the Litecoin ecosystem and the crypto playing field, investors are watching closely for the event's impact on the asset's price.
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC breaks crucial support ahead of FOMC meeting.
Litecoin price falls despite oncoming LTC halving
Litecoin (LTC) price is down almost 5% in the last day despite a 56% increase in its 24-hour trading volume. The interest in the asset comes as the countdown to the Litecoin halving continues, with only days left to the event.
Litecoin halving defines an event where rewards to miners will be cut in half. The process goes back to around eight years ago, when the first halving of this crypto happened. It takes place every four years, as indicated in the schedule below.
Based on the sequence, Litecoin halving dates hinges on when 840,000 blocks are mined. This means the dates could vary based on mining completion. Accordingly, the next one is expected to be in eight days, despite the August 4 schedule. On the day of the halving, rewards will reduce from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC tokens per block.
Litecoin price expectations around LTC halving
Litecoin halving leads to a 50% drop in the supply of new LTC tokens coming into the market. Based on supply-demand dynamics, a decrease in supply leads to increased prices as scarcity increases. This holds provided demand remains constant.
Nevertheless, owing to the overly volatile nature characteristic of crypto, there are instances when a halving event fails to drive up the asset's price or, if it does, falls short of investor expectations. Regardless of the outcome, the broader outlook in the crypto market hugely influences the overall trend that follows a halving event at that time. The same cannot be said for Bitcoin (BTC) price, which tends to react positively to its own halving events. This is heavily attributed to its notable influence on the broader crypto market.
As crypto players conform to the buy the rumor sell the news narrative, investors could start stockpiling their LTC tokens ahead of the halving. This is before offloading them to the market just before the day of the event. The buying pressure tends to fuel a rise in Litecoin price, but investors should brace for a sell-off before the actual day.
At the time of writing, Litecoin price is $88.84, after dropping almost 5% in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin fork is attempting a bounce after testing the $87.02 multi-month support level. A strong move above this base could see LTC break above the downtrend line and possibly tag the $98.71 resistance level. Such a move would constitute a 10% climb from the current base.
LTC/USDT 12-hour chart
Conversely, if Litecoin price yields to the broader bearishness in the market, steered by the BTC dominance after Bitcoin price broke a critical support level, LTC could head lower. A decisive flip of the $87.02 support level to resistance would increase the odds of a prolonged slump, possibly into the $80.00 range.
In the dire case, Litecoin price could descend to the support floor at $76.15 before a sustained pullback. Notably, with both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillators (AO) pointing south, momentum among LTC bulls seems to be fading. Hopefully, the sentiment will shift as the window to the halving event closes in.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
History shows why investors should pay close attention to Dogecoin price now
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has remained bearish since May 2021, with the exception of a massive bullish move in October 2022. Despite the scale of this move, it was undone and DOGE went back to being bearish.
Hamsters, roaches or snails: Animal-themed cryptocurrencies take center stage among crypto traders
DEX traders have flipped thousands of dollars in profits from trading tokens like HAMS, SNAILS and ROACH on Uniswap V2 and other DeFi platforms. The new animal-themed DeFi-focused narrative is driving massive gains for whale wallets.
Sam Altman's Worldcoin rolls out with massive rally
Worldcoin, Sam Altman’s digital ID project to verify users’ identity and tackle the advances and challenges that are likely to arise with higher adoption of artificial intelligence, launched early on Monday.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and ApeCoin trade volume spikes as correlation to Bitcoin dwindles
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins and NFT token ApeCoin have observed increases in their market capitalization and on-chain metrics turned bullish as these tokens diverged from Bitcoin.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.