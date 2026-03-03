CME Group's futures suite now covers over 75% of total crypto market cap

CME Group announced that its crypto futures offering now covers over 75% of the total digital asset market cap, following the launch of its Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) products.

CME Group’s crypto product offering covers 75% of total market cap

CME Group's expanded cryptocurrency futures lineup gives institutional investors regulated futures exposure to more than 75% of the total digital asset market cap, according to a statement on Monday.

The milestone follows the February 9 launch of cash-settled futures contracts for Cardano, Chainlink, and Stellar. The contracts are available in both standard and micro sizes, allowing participants to tailor position sizing and risk management strategies.

With the addition of ADA, LINK, and XLM, CME Group's crypto futures suite now covers seven digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. According to the company, the combined market cap of these assets represents more than three-quarters of the overall crypto market capitalization.

CME first entered the crypto derivatives market in December 2017 with the launch of cash-settled Bitcoin futures. The contracts were tied to its CF Cryptocurrency Reference Rate and marked one of the earliest instances of regulated crypto exposure through a major US derivatives exchange.

Ethereum futures followed in 2021, while Solana and XRP contracts were introduced in 2025. The latest additions signal continued demand from institutional participants seeking regulated tools to hedge or gain exposure to other altcoins.

CME previously reported that monthly crypto futures volumes have reached recurring highs, reflecting steady institutional participation. The exchange also announced plans to introduce 24/7 trading for its crypto futures and options products beginning in May, pending regulatory approval.

The move would allow participants to manage risk continuously, aligning CME's crypto offerings more closely with the always-on nature of digital asset markets. Trading will take place on the Globex platform, CME's electronic trading system.