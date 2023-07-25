- Litecoin price has been observing and suggesting a downtrend since the beginning of July.
- The ratio of active investors at the money versus those at a loss in the case of LTC is lower than that of Bitcoin.
- The declining prices might shake the investors as they are likely to face more losses unless the optimism surrounding the upcoming halving is high.
Litecoin had a spectacular run throughout the second half of June, but since the beginning of July, the same cannot be said. The series of red candlesticks continues to disappoint investors, but they still happen to be performing better than Bitcoin holders. This shred of optimism might keep them from making any rash move.
Litecoin price continues its downtrend
Litecoin price lost another crucial support level over the past 24 hours as the altcoin fell by more than 4% to trade at $88. The status of ‘silver’ to Bitcoin’s ‘gold’ has lost close to 22% since the beginning of the month, and the downtrend only seems to be intensifying. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has lost the support of the neutral line at 50.0, which means that the altcoin is vulnerable to further losses.
LTC/USD 1-day chart
Bitcoin price, too, has declined, falling to $29,000 earlier this week but not as much as LTC did. This brought forward an interesting revelation. Despite a larger chunk of Litecoin investors being underwater, the ones who are present on the network making transactions are not facing significant losses.
According to the active addresses by profitability, the presence of investors who are contributing to the Litecoin network eclipses Bitcoin in terms of losses. About 91% of the active investors are at the money, which means they are breaking even, while only 1.75% of active addresses are at a loss.
Litecoin active addresses by profitability
This shows that LTC investors are cowering due to the declining prices and might pull back if the losses intensify, which is the likely scenario. Looking at the overall market condition, their actions do seem justified since, in regard to the total addresses on the network, about 34% of investors are at a loss.
Litecoin investors at a loss
To keep this from increasing, investors are less likely to participate unless the upcoming halving changes the sentiment surrounding the Litecoin market. Scheduled over the next two weeks, the halving might shoot up the demand for the altcoin, which would, in return, act as a boost for Litecoin price. This might also reduce the investors' losses or at least increase their activity on the network.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price rise comes to a halt after investors pull back to prevent losing their profits
Uniswap price fell by nearly 6% in the past 24 hours after posting a 53% rally started in mid-June. Active deposits on the network fell to a 6-month low, suggesting UNI holders are less likely to take profits at the moment.
Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC potentially spike
Litecoin halving event is due on August 4, just under two weeks from now, with investors monitoring the countdown. The event will drop mining rewards by 50%, from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC per block.
IMF cautions against crypto as legal tender, Coinbase disagrees
In a recent announcement, the IMF opposed conferring the "official currency or legal tender status" to cryptocurrencies. According to the financial authority, such a tag could threaten the superiority of legal currencies as we know it.
Elon Musk rebranding Twitter as “X” could trigger a 110% rally in Dogecoin price
Elon Musk rebranded his $44 billion investment to “X,” akin to his online bank X.com from 1999. Musk stated that if done right, X would become half of the global financial system.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.