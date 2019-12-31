- LTC/USD has retreated below $43.00 amid low market activity.
- The technical picture implies that the coin may continue range-bound trading.
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has lost 3.5% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $42.20 amid low trading volumes.
Litecoin is moving in lockstep with the rest of the market, which makes it vulnerable overall bearish sentiments. The coin may continue the range-bound trading with the downside bias into the New Year.
Litecoin's technical picture
LTC/USD topped at $44.00 on Monday; however, the upside proved to be unsustainable. The local support is created by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $41.50. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to continue with the next focus on psychological $40.00 and the recent low of $39.50. If it is broken, the sell-off may start snowballing towards a psychological $30.00.
On the upside, a sustainable move above the local top of $44.00 will open up the way towards $45.00 with the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band located on approach. Also, a strong barrier awaits us at $46.50. It is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average). The coin has been trading below this MA since December 18; thus, if it is cleared, the upside momentum may gain traction and push the price towards $50.00 and SMA100 at $51.80. SMA 100 Daily.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
