Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD could see a return back into $100 very soon

  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 8.20% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • LTC/USD bulls are back in control following three sessions of cooling.
  • The price can see a very fast return back into $100 if momentum is maintained. 

LTC/USD daily chart

The next major barrier area for the bulls to break down is the $75-80 territory. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action has extended to the upside, breaking out from a bullish flag structure, inviting fresh buying momentum. 

Spot rate:                73.27

Relative change:    +8.20%

High:                        73.44

Low:                         67.53

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 73.3803
Today Daily Change 5.4703
Today Daily Change % 8.06
Today daily open 67.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.9446
Daily SMA50 50.7446
Daily SMA100 51.5732
Daily SMA200 61.946
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.8926
Previous Daily Low 66.6241
Previous Weekly High 70.0854
Previous Weekly Low 52.8193
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 67.4907
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.0261
Daily Pivot Point S1 66.7252
Daily Pivot Point S2 65.5404
Daily Pivot Point S3 64.4567
Daily Pivot Point R1 68.9937
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.0774
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.2622

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

