Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls are attempting to breakdown a critical barrier, $116-118
- Litecoin price in the latter part of trading on Wednesday is holding gains of some 2%.
- LTC/USD bulls are trying to breakdown a heavy supply barrier tracking from $116-118 range.
Litecoin price in the latter stages of trading on Wednesday is trading within minor gains of 2%, somewhat outperforming in comparison to its peers. LTC/USD bulls are trying to breakdown a critical barrier of resistance.
LTC/USD is holding minor gains, however still somewhat within consolidation mode, working down supply $116-118. The price has not comfortably traded above this region since June 2018, proven its significance
Should the bulls manage to breakdown the above-noted supply area, bulls may be provided some room to the next major zone of interest, $150. The price last traded up at the noted heights back in May 2018.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
