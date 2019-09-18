Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bullish frenzy is unstoppable

- Litecoin hits a turning point, breaks the post halving downtrend while focusing on the return to $100.
- Technical indicators including the RSI and Elliot Wave Oscillator suggest Litecoin will stay in the bullish face a while longer.
Litecoin like other major altcoins has been performing relatively well since the beginning of the week. The bullish action continued on Wednesday with Litecoin rising to an intraday high of $76.2644. Buyers are working hard to hold onto the 2.55% gains on the day. However, the price has adjusted to the current market at $76.
Following the reward halving event, Litecoin plunged from levels around $100 and refreshed the support at $62. The struggle to reverse the trend finally got a breakthrough on LTC correction above the simple moving averages in the one-hour timeframe. A confluence formed by the 23.6% Fib retracement level taken between the last swing high of $77.93 to a swing low of $67.43, the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA saved LTC from a potential plunge on Monday.
Litecoin later stepped above the 61.8% Fib level and even extended the action towards $80. However, the resistance at $78 is yet to be tested. The relative strength index (RSI) is gradually slopping upwards after finding balance at 55. This coupled with the bullish session displayed by Elliot Wave Oscillator suggests that the buyers will remain in control in the coming sessions. Besides, buyers have eyes on $100 in the near-term.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
