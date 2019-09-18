Japan’s leading messaging platform Line launches Bitmax cryptocurrency exchange

- Line new cryptocurrency exchange Bitmax launches; supported are all the top five cryptocurrencies.
- Users can take advantage of Line Pay to make deposits and withdrawals as Line wallet allows access to Bitmax.
Line, a leading messaging platform in Japan has entered into the cryptocurrency exchange business with its newly launched platform Bitmax. The exchange has been released on the market after Line’s blockchain branch LVC Corporation received official approval to run trading activities.
The trading commenced on Tuesday and available for exchange are all the top five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC).
Bitmax is has been exposed to more than 81 million users in Japan. The line Wallet will provide a gate to the crypto trading services. Also, users can take advance of the Line Pay to make deposits and withdrawals via the mobile payment service. The new platform is launching as a new user-friendly exchange. Lower transactions to the extent of $9 are currently supported.
