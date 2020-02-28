Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD break of $50 would be devastating

  • Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 4.50% in the session on Friday. 
  • LTC/USD has been pushing south for two consecutive weeks, with bears in control.
  • The 2020 gains at risk of a reversal, which has been the case since the bearish evening star formation. 

 

LTC/USD weekly chart

Following the deadly evening star formation in the week of 14 February, downside pressure has been observed. 

LTC/USD daily chart

The price is consolidating, for now, following three deep sessions to the south for LTC/USD earlier in the week. 

Spot rate:                58.82

Relative change:    -4.50%

Hgh:                         63.36

Low:                         56.60

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 58.263
Today Daily Change -3.4576
Today Daily Change % -5.60
Today daily open 61.7206
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.4469
Daily SMA50 65.7752
Daily SMA100 54.8718
Daily SMA200 59.6571
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 65.5255
Previous Daily Low 57.336
Previous Weekly High 80.6896
Previous Weekly Low 66.0609
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 62.3971
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.4643
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.5292
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.3378
Daily Pivot Point S3 49.3397
Daily Pivot Point R1 65.7187
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.7168
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.9082

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

