- Litecoin is trading below a broken accelerated trendline; the major trendline will come in handy if losses continue.
- Potential for growth is immense but the bulls must brace themselves for a battle at $79-80 first resistance zone.
Litecoin price is trading between the simple moving average support and resistance. The visible shallow recovery from the losses posted in the last week of August fizzled out shy of the SMA 200 4-hours. An accelerated trendline (dotted) had been providing support, although increasing selling activity pushed Litecoin below it.
LTC/USD immediate downside is supported by the SMA 100 4-hours. Also offering support is the main trendline (black). Note that its significance may not be felt now but it will come in handy in the near future.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows Litecoin is still pressed down by the existing selling pressure. While the RSI has managed to stay around the average (50), it is aiming downwards at the moment. On the other hand, Elliot Wave Oscillator has had a continuous bearish session likely to end in a bullish session. This could see LTC testing the first resistance at $79-80.
At this point, Litecoin will either trend upwards to the second resistance at $90 or plunge to retest the major support at $62. If $62 resistance is tested again, Litecoin could give in for a rally to the third resistance at $100-110.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has strong support at $10,050 as bears take over the market
BTC/USD went up from $10,095 to $10,162.15 this Wednesday, following a late rally by the bulls. So fat, the asset price has gone down to $10,145 in the early hours of Thursday.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD strings together four bearish days, drops below $300
BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days. In the early hours of Thursday, Bitcoin Cash has gone down from $299.25 to $297.35. Over the last 4 days ...
ETH/USD technical analysis: Ethereum finds support
On the hourly ETH/USD chart below price bounced off the 173.78 support zone as bulls stopped the pair breaking through an important area. The volume histogram at the bottom of the chart shows 9.43K worth of volume coming in to save Ethereum from moving lower.
Tether launches new offshore Yuan- pegged stablecoin
Tether recently announced the launch of a new digital currency backed by offshore Chinese yuan. The new fiat-pegged token, dubbed CNH₮, will be launched on Ethereum blockchain under the ERC-20 standards. In the announcement, Tether stated: “CNH represents a further expansion ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.