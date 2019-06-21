Litecoin market overview: LTC ignores Bitcoin and Ethereum surge

Litecoin range-bound amid an up trending crypto market.

LTC/USD break above $140 could propel it to $145 and eventually $150.

LTC/USD has stayed in a tight range in spite of the major cryptocurrencies posting formidable gains. Bitcoin hit highs above $9,000 for the first time this year while Ethereum corrected above the stubborn resistance at $280.

Litecoin is trending sideways within a tight range between $130 and $140. Attempts to break above $140 have been unsuccessful on several accounts. At press time, LTC/USD is trading at $137, immediately supported by the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-h.

A growing bullish momentum supported by the rising Relative Strength Index (RSI) above the average. Moreover, the MACD is comfortably sitting inside a positive region. Current MACD divergence suggests more correction upwards. A break above $140 will pave the way for Litecoin to prepare for another assault on $145 and then trend towards $150.

LTC/USD 1-h chart