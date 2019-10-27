- Litecoin's movements are limited by SMA50 daily.
- The strong support is created by a psychological $50.00.
Litecoin has gained nearly 7% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $60.00. The coin hit the top at $64.10 on Saturday amid strong growth across the cryptocurrency market. The technical correction took it back to $57.00 before the upside momentum resumed. Litecoin takes the 6th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current capitalization of $3.7 billion. An average daily trading volume jumped to $4 billion.
LTC/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, LTC/USD created a top at $64.10 on October 26 only to retreat back inside the range limited by $60.70 on the upside. This resistance is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of a Bollinger Band on a daily chart. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent top, followed by a psychological $65.00.
On the downside, the strong support created by $55.60 (the lower line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart) may slow down the sellers. A sustainable move below this handle will bring $52.80 back in focus. This area served as a lower boundary of a consolidation range through October. The next support is created by a psychological $50.00. A sustainable move lower will take the price towards March 2019 consolidation zone of $44.00-$45.00.
LTC/USD, a daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not a threat to fiat currencies, says Galaxy Digital’s CEO Mike Novogratz
The recent Bitcoin price drop was mere coincidence with Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing the U.S. House Financial Services Committee according to the CEO of Galaxy Digital Michael Novogratz. The former hedge fund manager says that the price movement occurs due to a number of inputs.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD recovery capped by SMA100 on a daily chart – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2774, staying close to the intraday high. The third digital asset has gained over 2.6% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid slow recovery on the cryptocurrency market after a sharp sell-off earlier this week.
Litecoin market overview: Goodbye $50, hello $20
The drop in Litecoin price should not come as a surprise to investors. The drop is only a continuation to the downtrend that kicked off when LTC/USD was rejected at $145 in June.
Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.