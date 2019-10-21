- Litecoin's movement's are limited by a tight range.
- The strong support is created by a psychological $60.00.
Litecoin has been sitting in a narrow range since the end of September. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $54.85, the coin has gained about 1.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Monday.
The 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.4 billion bottomed at $50.39 on September 26 and has been moving sideways ever since. Litecoin’s daily trading volume has settled at $2.5 billion.
LTC/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, LTC/USD created a top at $60.12 on October 9 only to retreat back inside the range limited by $58.00 on the upside and $53.00 on the downside.
On the intraday level, the initial resistance is created by psychological $55.00 followed by $55.76. This barrier is created by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on a four-hour chart coupled with the sloping trendline from June 23 high at $146.20. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $60.00.
On the downside, the strong support created by $53.00 may slow down the sellers. However, once it is broken, $50.39 (September 26 low) will come into focus. The next support is created by psychological $50.00. A sustainable move lower will take the price towards the March 2019 consolidation zone of $44.00-$45.00.
LTC/USD, a four-hour chart chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
