Litecoin, LTCUSD is recovering in an impulsive fashion, but it's ideally unfolding and probably finishing a five-wave cycle, either as part of wave (C) of a flat correction or maybe even of an impulse from the lows.

However, in both cases watch out for limited gains here around 230 - 250 resistance area and be aware of a reversal down at least in three waves.

Litecoin Elliott Wave analysis chart #1

Litecoin Elliott Wave analysis chart #2

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!