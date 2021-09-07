Litecoin, LTCUSD is recovering in an impulsive fashion, but it's ideally unfolding and probably finishing a five-wave cycle, either as part of wave (C) of a flat correction or maybe even of an impulse from the lows.
However, in both cases watch out for limited gains here around 230 - 250 resistance area and be aware of a reversal down at least in three waves.
Litecoin Elliott Wave analysis chart #1
Litecoin Elliott Wave analysis chart #2
