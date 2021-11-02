Litecoin would need to move to a price level where a daily close is below the Cloud, and the Chikou Span is below the candlesticks for the bullish outlook to be invalidated. For that to occur, Litecoin would need to close at or below $170.

When all four of those entry conditions are met, instruments generally experience a significant expansion move. The oscillators help support Litecoin price extending higher as well. The first oversold level of 50 in the Relative Strenght Index has held as support, while the Composite Index has now crossed above both of its moving averages. Most important is the Optex Bands sitting at relatively neutral levels.

Litecoin price is at one of its most favorable entry opportunities since early April 2021. All of the required conditions for an Ideal Ichimoku Bullish Breakout entry are fulfilled. Those conditions are:

Litecoin price action, like many altcoins, has been relatively stagnant over the past two weeks. Except for the big spike higher on October 20 th and the subsequent spike lower on October 27 th , little movement worth note has occurred. But that is about to change.

