- Litecoin price attempts to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- A rally of over 100% is likely if Litecoin can crack above some key resistance levels ahead.
- Litecoin is on target to make its own, new all-time highs if conditions are favorable.
Litecoin price ended its Wednesday trading session with an impressive 10% gain. Wednesday was the most significant percentage gain since September 3rd. However, unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, Litecoin still has not made new all-time highs and needs to cross above some critical resistance levels before moving higher.
Litecoin price must break out above $233 before it can rally higher
Litecoin price action, while bullish over the past few days, continues to lag in overall longer-term performance compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum. Some of that underperformance could be related to the nearby swing high at $233. The final high volume node on the 2021 Volume Profile exists between $220 and $233, so it is no wonder why Litecoin has experienced a slight pause despite the broader bullish sentiment.
However, beyond $233 is a wide-open space for Litecoin price to rally higher with little resistance. The 2021 Volume Profile thins out considerably after $233, which means Litecoin bulls will have an easier time moving higher than bears will have moving Litecoin price lower. Because Litecoin has been lagging not just Bitcoin and Ethereum but the broader altcoin market as a whole, Litecoin could generate some surprising gains.
LTC/USD Daily Ichimolku Chart
Traders should be cautious of any extremes in the Relative Strength Index, Composite Index and Optex Bands oscillators. If all three of the listed oscillators are at extremes, further upside potential could be temporarily limited. This is especially true if those extremes are found during the weekend when liquidity thins out, and it's easier for whales to move the market.
While unlikely given the present bullish sentiment market-wide, a close at or below $160 would likely trigger moves that test Litecoin price below the $100 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
