Line, a popular Japanese messaging platform, has launched its crypto trading platform Bitmax on September 17. It has received regulatory approval required to operate a crypto exchange early this month. Following this, Line’s blockchain arm LVC Corporation officially introduced the launch. Initially, Bitmax will allow customers to trade in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC). Using its mobile payment service Line Pay, Line currently accepts deposits and withdrawals. Meanwhile, crypto tradings services can be accessed from Line Wallet. Bitmax welcomes newcomers to crypto trading by enabling them to carry out small transactions of under 1,000 Japanese yen — worth around $9 at press time. According to the announcement, Bitmax is different from Bitbox. The latter, which operates globally, doesn’t provide services in Japan and the US. Reportedly, this was caused due to Japan’s crypto exchange license requirements.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.