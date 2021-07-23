Entertainment and nonfungible token marketplace TriumphX has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with fast-food giant KFC in South Korea.
The agreement will focus on joint blockchain research with the aim of integrating NFT technologies and enhancing the branding of the fried chicken outlet.
According to reports in local media, KFC Korea plans to introduce blockchain and NFT technology to its branding content. The fast-food franchise intends to issue NFTs to its customers comprising different digital formats including video, art and graphics, and metaverse collectibles.
TriumphX's NFT issuance know-how will be leveraged to create and sell KFC-themed NFTs to a customer base that is already familiar with the Kentucky Fried Chicken brand.
Fried chicken and KFC is popular in South Korea with more than 210 outlets nationwide. According to a 2019 SCMP report, there were more fried chicken restaurants in the country than there were McDonald’s and Subway restaurants worldwide.
The cross-chain TriumphX has partnered with a number of local artists and entertainment companies recently including decentralized entertainment marketplace XPOP, photographer Kim Jung Man, and cartoonist Rosa Fantasy.
NFTs have exploded in popularity in 2021 resulting in $2.5 billion in nonfungible token sales in the first six months of this year. This is a huge increase over the $13.7 million in sales for the same period in 2020.
Korea has not missed out on the NFT craze this year. According to a Korea Times report on July 23, copies of a priceless manuscript detailing the origins and workings of the Korean writing system will be sold as limited edition NFTs. The burgeoning K-pop industry is also looking to tap into nonfungibles to promote artists to adoring fans.
Despite the demand for NFTs and crypto in Korea, there has been an increase in regulation of the digital asset industry this year as financial watchdogs come down hard on unregulated exchanges and marketplaces.
As reported by Cointelegraph yesterday, the government stated that crypto exchanges will face punishment if they have not voluntarily registered with the country’s authorities by September 24.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price has seen a quick run-up after approaching the trading range’s lower limit. While this uptick in ADA’s market value was obvious, investors should be aware of a minor pullback before the so-called “Ethereum killer” embarks on another leg up.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls eye $2,500 as on-chain metrics add tailwind
Ethereum price has sliced through vital supply barriers to assert dominance and reveal that bulls are back in town. ETH is likely to tag a psychological level, and on-chain metrics indicate clear skies for the smart contract token.
South Korea tightens grip on crypto exchanges, registration required by September
South Korea is implementing a new regulation that will require digital asset exchanges to register with the country’s financial regulator. Foreign crypto exchanges that market toward South Koreans would also need to comply.
BlockFi faces regulatory backlash from multiple states but has plans to go public in a year
Popular cryptocurrency platform BlockFi is facing trouble from three states in the United States, including New Jersey, Alabama and Texas. The regulators have stated that the platform’s main product may be violating securities laws.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.