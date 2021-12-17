Justin Sun retires from Tron Foundation, price crashes in response to founder’s exit

Justin Sun has announced his retirement from an active role at the Tron Foundation.

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron has announced his retirement from the altcoin’s foundation, claiming that TRX is now completely decentralized. Tron price is crashing in response to the news of Justin Sun’s exit from an active role in the foundation, fueling a bearish narrative.

Justin Sun is Grenada’s new WTO ambassador at Geneva

The founder of the Tron foundation revealed earlier today that he has stepped down from an active role in the institution. Justin Sun is now WTO ambassador for Grenada, a nation on the Caribbean island.

(1/6)✉️Dear #TRONICS, developers, and all my friends:



I am thrilled to share with everyone about the significant milestone of the #TRON protocol and my appointment as the Ambassador.



The #TRON blockchain protocol is now essentially decentralized. pic.twitter.com/g9xh9WW0iE — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) December 17, 2021

The Tron Foundation published a new blog post in the words of Justin Sun, explaining how the altcoin is now decentralized and the three original nodes have withdrawn from the network. The blog reads:

This marks TRON’s entry into a new era of decentralization. Personally, as an ordinary member of the TRON protocol community, I will continue to support and encourage the development of TRON and its decentralized community.

Grenada’s ministry of foreign affairs has appointed the founder of Tron, Justin Sun as their ambassador in the World Trade Organization.

Grenada is a member of several key organizations, Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Justin Sun said,

It is truly an honor to serve as the WTO ambassador for Grenada. I look forward to the opportunity to represent Grenada and work with WTO leadership to reinvigorate global trade in various ways, particularly the development of a robust digital economy internationally.

Since the announcement, Tron price has plunged. Investors are bearish on the altcoin’s price as Justin Sun was the founder and at the front of Tron’s marketing campaigns, since its launch.

Sun addressed Tron holders' uncertainty explaining that his support is always with the community.