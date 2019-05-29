JP Morgan has been developing on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain

The U.S. investment bank, JP Morgan has been developing some new security features on the Ethereum blockchain.

The latest development has been put together via the creation of a privacy tool, it works on the Quorum blockchain, which is a project built on Ethereum.

It also allows JP Morgan to deeper experiment with further security features which could come as a part of a pre-packaged product.