JP Morgan has been developing on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain
- The U.S. investment bank, JP Morgan has been developing some new security features on the Ethereum blockchain.
- JP Morgan is currently experimenting on deeper security features within the current project.
JP Morgan has reportedly developed a new security feature which has been built to work within a brand within the Ethereum blockchain.
The U.S. investment bank as already known has been putting many efforts into the research of blockchain.
The latest development has been put together via the creation of a privacy tool, it works on the Quorum blockchain, which is a project built on Ethereum.
It also allows JP Morgan to deeper experiment with further security features which could come as a part of a pre-packaged product.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.