- The lawmakers are calling out for JPN to keep up with the launch of the Digital Chinese Yuan (CNY).
- A research expert at Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party believes that the JPN must be launched in the next two to three years.
Japanese lawmakers are increasingly calling for a Digital Japanese Yen (JPN) - a blockchain-based version of the Yen. The lawmakers are demanding this out of fear that the Japanese economy will not be able to keep up when China launches the Digital Chinese Yuan (CNY).
Having already finished the top-layer design and joint testing of the Digital CNY, China is expecting to launch the digital currency soon. Digital CNY has the potential to make the Chinese economy more efficient and liquid. Plus, it can also provide the country with a way to control large flows of money to stabilize the economy during times of crisis.
As a response to this, the former Japan Economy Minister Akira Amari has said that Japan needs to launch its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to counter the Digital CNY. Kozo Yamomoto, the Head of Banking and Finance System Research at Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, had noted that Japan has to issue Digital JPY within two to three years. He emphasized that the sooner the launch, the better it is for the Japanese economy. However, there has been no official announcement regarding JPY or the timeframe within which the project will be undertaken and completed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price approached $10,400 in a new bull-run that followed a recent dip to the support at $9,700. The pullback was indeed necessary for the surge above $10,000.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach
NEO, the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.03 billion has gained nearly 12% in the recent 24 hours amid strong bullish momentum.
ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh
Ethereum bulls are fired up and aiming for new yearly highs. In less than 24 hours, ETH/USD reclaimed the support at $230 and extended gains above two critical levels at $240 and $250.
XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has been gaining ground during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon
The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.