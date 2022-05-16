- ApeCoin price is unfolding as an extending impulse wave down.
- APE price is still below a triangle apex.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $11.50.
ApeCoin has a disastrous plummet in the cards aiming at targets unseen since the initial launch.
ApeCoin price hints at further drops
ApeCoin price could be setting up for a devastating decline to $2.00 if market conditions persist. APE price is unfolding subtly into an extending impulse wave down. The bears are consistently preventing the APE price from retracing 50% to 61.8% of each new decline. This bearish momentum signal should not be taken lightly. Even scalping the digital asset in a countertrend direction could lead to unmanageable losses if stop losses are not implemented.
ApeCoin price most significant bearish signal is the level where the price is consolidating. At the time of writing, the APE price trades at $7.98, below a triangle apex. The triangle apex is crucial for determining if markets will continue in a bullish or bearish direction. The APE price has not been able to breach through the triangle apex since falling through it early last week.
APE/USDT 4-hour chart.
The invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach through the triangle apex at $11.50. If the bulls can breach this level, the ApeCoin price should continue rising before retesting the apex for support. If this setup presents itself, the $15.00 level would be a conservative target, but there would be a possibility of reaching new all-time highs with a $31.00 target, resulting in more than a 180% increase from the current APE price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
