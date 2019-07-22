There is set to be tariff introduced by Iranian authorities for cryptocurrency mining.

Full approval is still being awaited from the Cabinet of Iran.

The Iranian Economic Commission has recently finalized details on a tariff scheme for miners of cryptocurrency, as reported by Iranian economic daily Financial Tribune.

In terms of the tariffs, they are awaiting approval from the Cabinet of Iran. In terms of the specific pricing, these are yet to be detailed, however it was stated that the price is dependant on market factors such as; fuels prices in the Persian Gulf.

The head of Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate, Ali Bakhshi, had previously put a proposition together, suggesting a price of $0.07 per kilowatt hour for cryptocurrency miners.