IOTA revolutionizes transport in Germany: Trive.Park app integrates Tangle

- Trive.Park allows motorists to book for parking spaces in advance.
- The efficiency of IOTA to process micro-transactions at minimal fee is revolutionary for the motor industry.
Trive.Me the company that created Trive.Park a parking manage management has integrated IOTA’s Tangle technology to automate booking and payment for parking spaces in Germany. The demand for parking continues to grow in the country and therefore new systems are sort after by motorists. The app allows motorists to reserve parking in advance.
Moreover, the app gives parking garage owners an opportunity to digitize assets and monetize them using the online reservation system. According to the Head of Product at Trive Alexander Süssemilch, IOTA is the best choice for this endeavor due its ability to process micro-transactions at minimal fee. Trive.Me believes that IOTA holds the key of unlocking efficiency and improving customer experience.
IOTA like many other cryptocurrencies is pressed down by increasing selling pressure. After opening the session on Monday at $0.2449, IOTA managed to hit an intraday high of $0.24528. At present, IOTA is flirting with $0.2391 after a 2.25% loss on the day.
